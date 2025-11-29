This is a short podcast where I explore how writing has got your back when you feel powerless amidst all sorts of aggression and wisdom clashing in front of your eyes. Maybe this resonates and maybe it doesn’t. Either way, I’m glad you’re here and you pay attention, listen. Make your own mind up and find out if it’s worth taking short cuts in life or if…
If my words could help...
What to do in moments you feel unheard
Nov 29, 2025
Writer Pilgrim Sounds
Poems, stories and interviews for listening and podcast. This podcast features the story behind poetry, writing and creative flow for writers of fiction and non fiction.
