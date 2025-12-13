For a limited time, you’ll get a 20% discount for annual subscriptions only. https://blingnotbling.substack.com/da8b6d93

This is a poem I wrote after I found a prompt on Writing in Company ‘s Substack with a poem from Pádraig Ó Tuama and we got free hands to create something from reading his poem “In the name”. I liked the simplicity in the structure, the repetition and the juxtaposition of daily questions we have but then slide them aside to focus on life.

Isn’t life dealing with the questions that startle and scare us? Many of you know I run challenges and writing tasks on Substack and I love checking the responses you send in. From time to time, I like to take part in prompts as a way to let my writer self have a little me time. It can be revealing, appalling or fun. A chance to find a new pathway for your writing, inspiration and creativity. Perhaps, these prompts are an invite to that inner voice that loves to doubt you. But prompts are just an excuse to start over and fall in love with a new aspect of writing. Thank you Julie Hester.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What’s in a name is it a blackbird, magpie or a wren a woodpecker or a swan if it’s not too late you might care what’s in a name when a feared emotion rears its head and your enemies convince me they’ve won we live in the same place but we have nothing we share What’s in a name I feel the cold in the heat of summer and then the cold takes over and hate will spread no matter what word, you’ll find a way to dismantle its meaning as unfair In what name do we accept gratitude pray when wars ravage and ruins, and still there’re plenty of lives to spare

