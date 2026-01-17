Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Is it too soon for a poem about a poet killed like a lamb on the throne of a cold street? Look how far we’ve come from the law we fought for. Say her name: Renee Nicole Macklin Good. If all you do is live with peace of mind, let me taste your drink. We live our lives thinking we’re above those who get cancelled. I watch you in silence as you celebrate. Are you? Better? It’s not about us, should read as: They don’t give a damn about us. You evaporate when you cannot breathe And as long as you get by, why care about the rest? When cake tastes the same and you wash it down with water, tell me about all the rage! I’ll keep my ears shut as you speak. Runaway birds return home. Stop and search them, if they seem extreme! Gotta give up freedoms to be free! Baby, baby, you’re all alone. A-l-o-n-e… that’s what they want you to believe. Will you ever forget me Searching through the looking glass Looming thunder is a frosted colour And you miss the whole picture with what you see Is it too soon to write a poem about a killed poet, dying in the street in the land of the free by a Jimmy or a Johnny who still thinks he’s in the back garden playing as a kid Shooting simply for the thrill Just because it feels good It doesn’t make it right. Dried blood doesn’t flake off like wet paint that’s run its course. It stays, it stains, its iron clad scent forever’ on your hand.