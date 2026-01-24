I didn't count any breaths
I didn't count the minutes
Christmas day came and went
With me alone.
Writing words
held my hand
and mind intact
You had me wrapped up in bows
and layers of bubblewrap
too afraid to open
too afraid to call
thought I'd shatter
like torn up paper pieces
splitting hairs, you knew I was on my own.
It wouldn't have mattered any other day
In silence remains a happy self, unaware
of all the things you said.
Were the things unsaid
the most memorable.
Hurt
they left untouched.
Heart breaks?
Lots of thoughts and memories accompany the reading of this one. I remember running around the neighborhood as a child, picking up all the abandoned Christmas trees and bring them back to my yard. I thought it was cruel to leave them on the curb. Just like your chosen photo-it seemed so wrong to toss what was the center of the holiday. A metaphor for all the "good feelings" easily abandoned once the holiday was over.