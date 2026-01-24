Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I didn't count any breaths I didn't count the minutes Christmas day came and went With me alone. Writing words held my hand and mind intact You had me wrapped up in bows and layers of bubblewrap too afraid to open too afraid to call thought I'd shatter like torn up paper pieces splitting hairs, you knew I was on my own. It wouldn't have mattered any other day In silence remains a happy self, unaware of all the things you said. Were the things unsaid the most memorable. Hurt they left untouched.