It will be fun they said It will be fun Not like wearing the wrong clothes On a summer’s eve A wooly jumper that itches your neck and throat It will be fun she said It will be fun But no one else convinces a fool more Than a liar who doesn’t want to hear the truth Chasing mounds of false hope It will be fun she thought It will be fun to go out dancing, hang out in pubs get freedoms back that she'd easily given up pumped up on drugs and living on drops It will be fun she was told it will be fun without knowing who to trust without holding a grudge it will be fun to have been nudged, it will be fun.