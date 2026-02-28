Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We don’t sell dreams to cover for dirty little lies Our hearts are melting with no guarantees drawers try to recover as if they've been hit by keeping lying secrets between them lines No room to hold my thoughts writings or emotions anymore. The overspill finds its way to colour my world bleak Have you come to take what’s yours It’s already taken It's black it was white It's our own design and our difficult questions hit so hard we're desolate, just because of a smile So innocent, like sliding on ice falling over, the music plays on like the score at the end of a film you never want to end. Drums beat to my favourite tune on mute they hit so hard we're desolate they beat to the rhythm of what's already taken out of the trash if it's not black I can't afford to throw garbage look back, it's white, like strong light look away What beats disrupt this day going fast into the night.

Share

One thing I like with Substack is the many opinions. We all have the power to create our own editorial pieces. Some do it with art, others with poetry or discussion pieces. Every single writer here burns with fire for the cause they stand behind. But not all flags are innocent and not all flags have the intention or will to wave a white flag. As you hold on to your pen and write, as you stand behind the camera to take your shot, remind yourself what story you want to tell your readers and why. Are you hiding something? If so why are you not telling the real story? Why have you already taken that experience from your reader?

Leave a comment