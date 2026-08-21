For years, I’ve used the pronoun we and us to protect the narrator, to protect the culprits, to protect the bad guys and the good guys.

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What I did was write, write, chuck away, write and store away. I wrote some more and included more we and us. About a decade onwards, I realised that when the fever subsides, the sheets need changes and as you wash them, the illness is shed from the linen. The memories are felt with intensity. The memories leave stains like those in badly washed coffee cups.

Whatever personal and private, wants to breathe the same air that stray cats breathe in the corner of a street. The move out of dark alleys becomes a danger no matter how much you long for transparency. The pronoun we and us serves as a cape to protect. But does it serve the story? Does it serve the narrator? Does it protect the raw emotion from getting out? I don’t like hearing how pets die or animals suffer. As a journalist of 30 years and more, I notice that what puts me off reading fiction and non fiction is when the sentiment is lost.

People talk about being authentic. It’s impossible with the use of we and us.

As I enter a week of editing pitch for books and my personal writing, I’m working on replacing the we with I. This is a breakthrough, because I realise I connect with my own writing. The distance of 14 years is a gift. Fourteen years to look back at a first draft and discovering how to create a shift and empower the story. The choice of pronoun may seem less likely relevant, but when I read back the story to myself it

On sharing writing, I also realised this. I write, I put it away and then look at it again. The cringe emotion that arises means two things, at least. Either it’s a part that needs shedding, or this is the part I need to hone in on, explore, write and get my teeth into. Bite that apple without shame and disregard the blame that’s been put on Eve and Pandora on that matter.

On sharing writing, in a group, with readers others than me, I find who the narrator is, who the characters of my stories are and what the core of the story is. The job of the writer is like that of a mother. It’s never done. The story is there, I need to let it grow, let it be, uncover it in its true words.

Share your writing and it will give you an apple to bite into.

You wonder why that donkey’s here. He’s cute that’s why.