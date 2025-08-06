Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Come and take my hand isn't something I'll ever say here are no roads for commitment no streets carry fear so walk on worry, get lost, shift your gear. Everyone's watching wanting me to be one million things say where are your own roads to walk why have you not filled streets and marched against your worries lost, don't try to shift my gear.

