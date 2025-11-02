These are not going to be our last fallen trees around him uprooted children childless parents soldiers without ammunition magnolias would have broken their buds by now at home sky is blue with tears falling caressing and give the fallen a final rite Ceremonies don't fit the fallen deserve a king here he stands no queen by his side no leaves to sink his feet in when autumn comes.
A Halloween themed poem:
This strikes me as a hymn to resilience - life continues...