Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

music is absent as soon as grief proudly walks through the doors music is lost, breaks into heavy sobs when grief takes over any ceremony switches off in my head while I never turned it on Music is the ceremony Grief is a mere guest in the heaviest storm thousands of hymns and songs take a bow, disappear solemnly behind the curtain fall washed hair falls on my shoulders still damp, detangled waiting to dry leaving a scent of smoke you so liked and when the world is ending there's no magic you leave through different doors and like music at a ceremony or an ancient crwth laid to rest after the final curtain.