Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published little lewis is lost a soft cuddly bunny wearing a little person's clothes walked into a prison, now he’s stuck little louie isn't playing when his daddy and mummy weren't watching the big dark shadow grabbed him he can no longer go to school little louis didn't cry when he got pulled by the bigger force a monster in a devil's disguise took his hero and bag little lewes walks into prison blindfolded with mothers' arms now empty justice is little luis lost in a labyrinth unlike clever Ariadne little lewis is lost and with him our dignity little liam has a name big people say he was despondent this winter won't be over if he cannot get back to school little lewis is barely six years old unless your blue eyes turn when looking is not enough you start by seeing. little louie didn't realise kids are not allowed he walked into a board game and ended up in jail Little boy while you sleep I dream of your freedom and when you grow up trauma will make you stronger little lewis has turned people's shut eye on no one wants to watch only angels pray for you and a father. little louis can't get out sleep - his remedy where criminals reside playing is blocked

Leave a comment

Poems are as perfect as our society is. We live in communities but fail to see how our neighbour is doing. We don’t want to have time and we’re not allowed to have time. I came across this story after listening to the Jim Acosta show last week and I wrote these verses one after one. Before I even started, I thought of all the children who are in held up against their will all over the world and we never hear of them and no one knows their names. The children who cross borders unaccompanied, easy targets, vulnerable, traumatised and alone. They are in the thousands. Thank you for reading this tiny poem.

This week’s regular features apart from the poetry, are the Prompt Station (Tuesdays), SPAWN (Thursday) our weekly writers’ hangout and Song Title Poetry (first Friday of the month). Join on all three or select the ones that you’ve never been to before.