Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published you're just a poem now in a story I thought I knew the end to and I won't say sorry there's no way you can be more than the middle part words embrace and new stories stop me right in the chase when I stop turning behind me I find new beginnings to what might have been if you knew the end I guess neither of us did I could've seen what the future holds and counting stars bracing for wars every story does The special thing that makes us listen to whatever was.

May is dedicated to song title poetry on this publication. There's time to join! Each day has a new prompt. Pick an artist, scramble around for their song titles and compose a poem based on them alone. Submit your poem on the page for that day.