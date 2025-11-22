Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Love left you with nothing long after loving left faith an empty elevator goes up and down no one sees it therefore no one will know the lines for bread could be lines for banks the colours as we know them have outlived the days Looking for answers in old drawers where cotton wool buns live with lies and dust bunnies hot cross buns out of the oven glazed with a tear and a rip Butter runs down the sides. When do you think you'll cry? Pebbles move along the shore but no further than leaves will fall From a mother tree that's been cut, for good. You go, you went, you ... No rainbow adorns the skies On the other side of rain I stand here strong dead fairytales and dust forgotten until I find why the look of the eyes of a child will forever bring peace and future hopes. What I know now I had known before you And none of these things make sense but neither does the fact that love left.