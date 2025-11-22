Love left you with nothing
long after loving left faith
an empty elevator goes up
and down
no one sees it
therefore no one will know
the lines for bread
could be lines for banks
the colours as we know them
have outlived the days
Looking for answers
in old drawers where cotton wool buns
live with lies and
dust bunnies
hot cross buns out of the oven
glazed with a tear and a rip
Butter runs down the sides.
When do you think you'll cry?
Pebbles move along the shore
but no further than leaves will fall
From a mother tree
that's been cut, for good.
You go, you went, you ...
No rainbow adorns the skies
On the other side of rain
I stand here strong
dead fairytales and dust
forgotten until I find
why the look of the eyes of a child
will forever bring peace and future hopes.
What I know now
I had known before you
And none of these things make sense
but neither does the fact that love left.