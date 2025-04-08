Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

This is a shout out to the displaced A form of love song your life would depend upon weren’t you displaced Disappointed by the world community No there’s no time for luxury like this for the displaced You’re killed, murdered until your spirit Splits. Like running for the boats that accept no displaced Passengers are no Iggy nor Passenger Your tears gonna cry but won’t count cos your displaced You show disrespect they say and you deserve it Once you picked where to be born as displaced No war dissolves itself and to what effect Would you observe disobedience were you not displaced Your love song won’t write itself but if it did Who would sing it other than yourselves, the displaced We wait for solutions from prayers to the dead Would anybody hear them as them become us, the displaced? I’ve wondered off topic like a map gone mad But no map shows pain of the displaced like bleeding yards of lost pilgrim souls wandering because you made them be displaced. Will you place yourself in the shoes they walk in The ones without soles and with holes so you can ride on a bullet and see the displaced.