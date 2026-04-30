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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
2h

Manhattan Skyline

.

Manhattan Skyline

Early Morning

Hunting High and Low

.

There's Never a Forever Thing

You Are the One

Lifelines

.

Summer Moved On

Forever Not Yours

True North

.

The Blue Sky

Butterfly, Butterfly

Velvet

.

Minor Earth Major Sky

I Call Your Name

Here I Stand and Face the Rain

.

By A-ha

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2h

ALANIS MORISSETTE (Poem)

ON THE TEQUILA,

SMILING,

GIGGLING AGAIN FOR NO REASON,

PARTY BOY, LOSING THE PLOT,

MADNESS...

*

ALL I REALLY WANT,

THE COUCH, COMFORT,

YOUR HOUSE, JOINING YOU,

FEEL YOUR LOVE,

PERFECT... 🛋️😎🛋️

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