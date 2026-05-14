Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
just now

OTIS REDDING (Poem)

I NEED YOUR LOVIN',

THAT'S WHAT MY HEART NEEDS,

A WOMAN, A LOVER, A FRIEND,

STAND BY ME,

KEEP YOUR ARMS AROUND ME,

LET ME COME ON HOME... 💕😎💕

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture