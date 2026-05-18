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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
9h

ROBERT PALMER (Poem)

WOMAN YOU'RE WONDERFUL,

YOU'RE SO DESIRABLE,

I CHOOSE YOU, NOBODY BUT YOU,

WOMAN YOU'RE WONDERFUL,

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE,

I NEED YOUR LOVE SO BAD... 💕😎💕

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Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
8h

R Is For Roy Orbison

Ooby Dooby

I Drove All Night

Running Scared

Love Hurts

Crying

I Can't Stop Loving You

Oh Pretty Woman

In Dreams

Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)

Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)

Blue Bayou

She’s A Mystery To Me

End Of The Line

It's Over

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