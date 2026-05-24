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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
4h

LETTER X

Xander Phillips

TONIGHT IS ALL WE’ VE GOT

THE LEAN

HOTLINE TO MY HEART

GET IT ON

ECHOES LOST IN TIME

HAPPILY NEVER AFTER

THANK YOU , Writer Pilgrim

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
5h

It's ridiculously hot here in the UK at the moment, so here's a quick poem about a heatwave. Haha...

XTC (Poem)

HEATWAVE,

DAY IN DAY OUT,

SUMMER'S CAULDRON,

PULSING PULSING,

MILLIONS, STUPIDLY HAPPY, RED,

THE SMARTEST MONKEYS, BOARDED UP,

HEATWAVE,

DAY IN DAY OUT... 🌞😎🌞

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