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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
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THE VERONICAS (Poem)

HOLLYWOOD,

MOVIE STAR,

LIFE OF THE PARTY,

SUPERNATURAL GIRL,

HOLLYWOOD,

MOVIE STAR,

LIFE OF THE PARTY,

DEAD COOL,

ALWAYS... 🎥😎🎥

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