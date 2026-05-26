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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
4h

Letter Y

You La Tengo

NUCLEAR WAR

OUR WAY TO FALL

I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER

FROM A MOTEL 6

TEARS ARE IN YOUR EYES

LITTLE EYES

SAVED FROM KILLER BEES BY HUNGRY VAMPIRE BATS

AUTUMN SWEATER

NIGHT FALLS ON HOBOKEN

WE'RE AN AMERICAN BAND

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

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Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
5h

A Change In Name

(Still the same tunes)

*

Yusuf/Cat Stevens

*

Peace Train

Here Comes My Baby

Wild World

How Can I Tell You

How Good It Feels

I Look, I See

If I Laugh

Just Another Night

Lady D’Arbanville

Love Lives In The Sky

Moonshadow

Morning Has Broken

Oh Very Young

The First Cut Is The Deepest

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