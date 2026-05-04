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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
5h

May 5

Elephant's Memory

DAMN

IVAN

I COULDN'T DREAM

SHE 'S JUST NATURALLY BAD

MONGOOSE

TRICKY NOSES

PiIECE NOW

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
11h

EVERCLEAR (Poem)

GLORIOUS,

SANTA MONICA,

HERE WE GO AGAIN,

A BEAUTIFUL LIFE,

AT THE END OF THE DAY,

UNDER THE WESTERN STARS... 🌃😎🌃

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