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Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
6h

I’m So Excited

Pointer Sisters

Automatic

Be There

Dare Me

Fire

He's So Shy

Neutron Dance

Hot Together

Jump (For My Love)

I'm So Excited

Slow Hand

Fairytale

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Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
5h

Poco

--------------

Here Comes that Girl Again

Brenda X

Who Else

-

C'Mon

Let's Dance Tonight

Another Time Around

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Hear That Music

Do You Feel It Too

Stay

-

Don't Let It Pass By

What If I Should Say I Love You

How Will You Feel Tonight

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Short Changed

Whatever Happened To Your Smile

Bitter Blue

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Down In The Quarter

Sometimes

You Better Think Twice

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Twenty Years

Under The Gun

Starin' At The Sky

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Bad Weather

Midnight Rain

Too Many Nights Too Long

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What Am I Gonna Do

Do What You Do

Go And Say Goodbye

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Steal Away

You've Got Your Reasons

Anyway Bye Bye

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