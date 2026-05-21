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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
2h

Letter U

Usher

LOVE IN THIS CLUB

YOU MAKE ME WANNA

DJ GOT US FALLING IN LOVE

STANDING NEXT TO YOU

MY BOO

GOOD GOOD

SCREAM

THERE GOES MY BABY

CAN U HANDLE IT

YOU DON'T HAVE TO CALL

BAD GIRL

SAME GIRL

CONFESSIONS

NICE AND SLOW

OMG

SUPERSTAR

HEY DADDY

MY BAD

RUIN

DON'T WASTE MY TIME

CLIMAX

MORE

YEAH

THANK YOU, Writer Pilgrim !

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Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
6h

Uncle Tupelo

----------------------

Discarded

Fatal Wound

-

Left In The Dark

Looking for a Way Out

-

Before I Break

Give Back the Key to My Heart

-

So Called Friend

Take My Word

-

Won't Forget

Nothing

-

I Wanna Destroy You

If That's Alright

-

Anodyne

Effigy

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