Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
5h

Letter Q

Queen

The Show Must Go On

I Want to Break Free

Don't Stop Me Now

Love of My Life

Under Pressure

Too Much Love Will Kill You

Keep Yourself Alive

Ay-Oh

Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy

I Want it Alll

PRINCES OF THE Universe

Another One Bites The Dust

Fat Bottomed Girls

Who Wants to Live Forever

Radio GaGa

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Cool Cat

These Are The Days of Our Lives

We Will Rock You

We Are The Champions

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
7h

QUIET RIOT (Poem)

DEMOLITION DERBY,

THE WILD AND THE YOUNG,

RENEGADES, RISE OR FALL,

DEMOLITION DERBY,

KNOCK 'EM DOWN, ROLL ON,

WINNERS TAKE ALL... 🚗😎🚗

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