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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
5h

LAUFEY (Poem)

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER,

ABOVE THE CHINESE RESTAURANT,

BEAUTIFUL STRANGER, LIKE THE MOVIES...

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER,

ABOVE THE CHINESE RESTAURANT,

LOVE TO KEEP ME WARM... 🌃😎🌃

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Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
4hEdited

Little Feat

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Gringo

Down Below the Borderline

Mercenary Territory

Fighting the Mosquito Wars

Things Happen

It's So Easy To Slip

On Your Way Down

One Breath At a Time

Spanish Moon

Snakes On Everything

Trouble

Over The Edge

Under The Radar

Way Down Under

The Blues Keep Coming

Wait Till The Shit Hits The Fan

Front Page News

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