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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4h

Ahh yes, Eurovision! That's a great Theme. It's a fun show, for sure, and it's always interesting to see if the UK will be able to avoid getting 0 points! Haha! Anyway, here's a quick contribution featuring the songs of ABBA...

ABBA (Poem)

ANGELEYES,

I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU,

TAKE A CHANCE ON ME,

ANGELEYES,

I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU,

LAY ALL YOUR LOVE ON ME... 💕😎💕

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Dylan Delgado's avatar
Dylan Delgado
4h

Ooh, Eurovision! I'm not super familiar with the artists that take part in this contest (being an American) but I do know many people who are obsessed with this contest. I'll share this with them.

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