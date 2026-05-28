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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
7h

I am just too old and cannot remember any nursery rhymes

I do remember some of my favorite books from childhood and will make something from them, please.

We Three

The Secret Garden

Little Lord Fauntelroy

Heaven to Betsy

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
9h

Ahh, 'Nursery Rhymes'! That's a fun one. Here's a very quick contribution, which subverts these innocent songs into a tale of youthful excess. Haha...

NURSERY RHYMES (Poem)

DOWN BY THE STATION,

99 BOTTLES OF BEER,

HERE WE GO LOOP DE LOOP... 🍺😎🍺

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