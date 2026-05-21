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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2h

It's actually a really fun coincidence 'Letter T' has fallen where it has this year, because today also happens to be 'International Tea Day'! Haha! Anyway, here's a quick contribution based on the songs of Tiffany...

TIFFANY (Poem)

YOU'RE MY EVERYTHING,

ALL I WANTED,

ALL THIS TIME,

THIS LOVE, OUR LOVE,

YOU AND ME,

YOU'RE MY EVERYTHING,

ALL I WANTED,

ALL THIS TIME... 💕😎💕

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Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
4m

Ride The White Swan

*

T Rex

*

Gypsy Queen

Cosmic Dancer

Electric Warrior

Elemental Child

Ride a White Swan

Take Me Down to Birmingham

Sailors of the Highway

Get It On

Hot Love

There Was a Time

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