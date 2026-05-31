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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
5m

Last day !

Goodbye Again - John Denver

Hello Goodbye -The Beatles

The Long and Winding Road

Across The Universe

Golden Slumbers

O Bla Di Bla da

Thank you for hosting us, Writer Pilgrim.

Please clear up for me what you charge for an annual payment. Is it 40 dollars or 70 dollars? I am in America. Thank you. You are appreciated.

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Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
26m

Jackson Browne Endings

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My Opening Farewell

For a Dancer

Here Come Those Tears Again

Fountain of Sorrow

Running On Empty

Late For The Sky

Barricades of Heaven

Sleep's Dark and Silent Gate

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