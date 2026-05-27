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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
10h

Ahh, 'Soundtracks' is a great one to kick off these last few days of the month. Here's a quick one based on songs from 'Sleepless in Seattle'...

SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE (Poem)

A KISS TO BUILD A DREAM ON,

IN THE WEE SMALL HOURS OF THE MORNING,

A WINK AND A SMILE,

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER... 🥰😎🥰

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