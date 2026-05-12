Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
5h

Ahh, we're halfway through the alphabet already! It's been flying by this year, but it's been very enjoyable so far, as always. Anyway, here's my contribution for 'M'...

MIKE AND THE MECHANICS (Poem)

YOU'VE REALLY GOT A HOLD ON ME,

YOU ARE THE ONE,

PLAIN AND SIMPLE,

YESTERDAY, TODAY, TOMORROW,

I'll BE THERE FOR YOU,

YOU'VE REALLY GOT A HOLD ON ME... 💕😎💕

Reply
Share
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
4h

The Story in Your Eyes

The Moody Blues

I Know You're Out There Somewhere

Watching And Waiting

Question

The Word

The Voice

Tuesday Afternoon

Ride My See-Saw

Higher and Higher

The Story In Your Eyes

A Feeling

Your Wildest Dreams

Go Now

New Horizons

Gemini Dream

Dawn Is

Nights in White Satin

I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)

Legend of a Mind

22,000 Days

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture