Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
6h

WHITESNAKE (Poem)

ALL I WANT IS YOU,

WITH ALL MY HEART,

YOU 'N' ME,

FOREVERMORE,

GIVE ME ALL YOUR LOVE,

YOUR PRECIOUS LOVE,

TAKE ME BACK AGAIN... 💕😎💕

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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
6h

After hours

Rules don't stop

It's a hit

Handshake agreement

.

Fault lines

This scene is dead

One in, one out

Let's see it

.

I don't bite

Nobody moves, nobody gets hurt

You should learn

You've lost your shit

.

By we are scientists

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