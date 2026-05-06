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Hannelore Adler Gailwain's avatar
Hannelore Adler Gailwain
33m

G - Anthem (by Greta Van Fleet)

Fate of the faithful:

waited all your life,

meeting the Master

when the curtain falls.

The falling Sky,

frozen light.

Heat above,

Light my love.

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
7h

Ahh, "Smile, Inside My Mind..." That's a great line! Here's my contribution for 'G'...

GEORGE BENSON (Poem)

SUMMERTIME,

AT THE MAMBO INN,

ON GREEN DOLPHIN STREET,

I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU...

*

DON'T LET ME BE LONELY TONIGHT,

COME INTO MY WORLD,

SHOW ME THE LOVE,

WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS... 🌃😎🌃

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