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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
9h

INCUBUS (Poem)

ANNA-MOLLY,

WISH YOU WERE HERE,

I MISS YOU,

SOUTHERN GIRL,

OUR LOVE,

THE WARMTH,

PRICELESS,

MAGIC MEDICINE,

ANNA-MOLLY,

WISH YOU WERE HERE,

I MISS YOU,

SOUTHERN GIRL... 💕😎💕

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Darienne's avatar
Darienne
1h

I is for Iron and Wine

About a Bruise

\

Freckled girl

16, maybe less

Dark eyes

Innocent bones

\

Beyond the fence

Trouble

Boy with a coin

Love and some verses

\

Rabbit will run

Taken by surprise

Caught in the briars

Time after time

\

White tooth man

Your sly smile

Sinning hands

Teeth in the grass

\

Halfway home

The night descending

No moon

The rooster moans

\

Father mountain

Big burned hand

Carried home

What hurts worse?

\

Judgement

Never meant

Jezebel

Tears that don’t matter

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