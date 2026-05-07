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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
7h

HALL AND OATES (Poem)

FALL IN PHILADELPHIA,

HEAVY RAIN,

EVERYWHERE I LOOK,

I'M IN PIECES,

FADING AWAY,

THE EMPTYNESS,

WITHOUT YOU...

*

FALL IN PHILADELPHIA,

DOWNTOWN LIFE,

GOING THRU THE MOTIONS,

I'M IN PIECES,

FADING AWAY,

THE EMPTYNESS,

WITHOUT YOU... ☔😎☔

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Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
1h

George Harrison

letter h

Awaiting On You All

All Those Years Ago

When We Was Fab

Heading for the Light

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Isn’t It A Pity

Wah-Wah

I Me Mine

Think for Yourself

Run Of The Mill

Beware Of Darkness

Behind That Locked Door

For You Blue

What Is Life

Something

Within You Without You

Handle with Care

Got My Mind Set on You

I’d Have You Anytime

Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)

Taxman

Apple Scruffs

You

Here Comes the Sun

Old Brown Shoe

Let It Down

Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

All Things Must Pass

My Sweet Lord

End of the Line

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