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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
7h

JAMES BLUNT (Poem)

YOU'RE BEAUTIFUL,

I REALLY WANT YOU,

GIVE ME SOME LOVE,

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE,

I'LL BE YOUR MAN,

BESIDE YOU, SO HAPPY,

YOU'RE BEAUTIFUL,

I REALLY WANT YOU... 💕😎💕

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
4h

Jefferson Starship (J)

I WANT TO SEE ANOTHER WORLD

THERE WILL BE LOVE

MIRACLES

SWEETER THAN HONEY

PLAY ON LOVE

TUMBLIN

FAST BUCK FREDDIE

GIT FIDDLER

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

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