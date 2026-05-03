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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
37m

DIANA KRALL (Poem)

AUTUMN IN NEW YORK,

JUST YOU, JUST ME,

SINGING IN THE RAIN,

NIGHT AND DAY,

ISN'T IT ROMANTIC,

YOU'RE MY THRILL,

TOO MARVELOUS FOR WORDS,

I LOVE BEING HERE WITH YOU... ☔😎☔

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