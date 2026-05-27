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Writer Pilgrim by So Elite's avatar
Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
9h

When it falls

Look up

Destiny

In the waiting line

.

I have seen

Monday night

Swing

Home

-

Out of town

Passing by

Your place

The colour of spring

.

By Zero 7

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
9h

Ahh, the end of another run through the alphabet. We did it! Well done everyone! Here's a quick contribution for 'Z'...

ZIGGY MARLEY (Poem)

BEACH IN HAWAII,

HIGH ON LIFE,

ALL DAY, ALL NIGHT,

ALL I NEED IS YOU,

YOU, MAKE IT PARADISE... 🏝️😎🏝️

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