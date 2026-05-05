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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2h

FOREIGNER (Poem)

LONG, LONG WAY FROM HOME,

AT WAR WITH THE WORLD,

COUNTING EVERY MINUTE,

I CAN'T GIVE UP, I KEEP HOPING,

I'LL BE HOME TONIGHT...

*

I HAVE WAITED SO LONG,

YOU'RE ALL I AM, I NEED YOU,

SAY YOU WILL,

GIVE ME A SIGN,

THE FLAME STILL BURNS... 🔥😎🔥

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