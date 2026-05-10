Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
4h

KISS (Poem)

LET ME GO ROCK 'N' ROLL,

ROCK AND ROLL ALL NITE,

WHILE THE CITY SLEEPS,

RAISE YOUR GLASSES,

I'M A LEGEND TONIGHT,

KING OF THE NIGHT TIME WORLD... 🎸😎🎸

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