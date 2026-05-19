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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
2m

SAM COOKE (POEM)

SUMMERTIME,

UNDER PARIS SKIES,

SITTIN' IN THE SUN,

WITH YOU,

LAUGHIN' AND CLOWNIN',

THAT'S HEAVEN TO ME,

THE BEST THINGS IN LIFE ARE FREE... 💕😎💕

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