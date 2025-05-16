The second year anniversary of my first post published here on Substack has just happened and my first post was a poem! It’s been a great journey so far and thank you for sharing parts of it with me.

May is dedicated to song title poetry. No letter today! You get a choice of a Eurovision theme. Pick a country, artist or winning songs. I don’t care what you get up to as long as you pay tribute to Eurovision. You can pick an artist that’s performed at Eurovision and do a song title poem with that artist’s songs. You can do Ireland Eurovision song title poetry, Ireland’s won a few times, at least twice with Johnny Logan. Or you can do a potpourri of Eurovision songs past and present. Don’t worry, we go back to the letters tomorrow.

Lane Moje is one of the most wonderful Eurovision songs I’ve ever heard. I’ve made a collection of my favourite Eurovision tunes. Many of the songs are trashy and trying to be something that they hope will get them points. Lane Moje, hits every mark for me, it’s sung in the original language, it has the folk music features and qualities and the singer sings beautifully. Remember to let us know at the end of you song title poem who the artists are if you decide to use different artists. Hope you’re having fun so far. Hit the subscribe button while you’re here and consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support me hosting events like this where writers meet and hang out.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Euphoria Lane Moje (=my sweetheart) My number one Euphoria Only teardrops what's another year Lane moje Puppet on a string To diko sou asteri Lane Moje White and black blues Lane moje Amar pelos dois Lane Moje Asteromata C'est le dernier qui a parlé qui a raison by Lane Moje Zeljko Joksimovic, My Number One Helena Paparizou, Euphoria Loreen, Only teardrops Emmelie De Forest, What's another year Johnny Logan, Puppet on a String Sandie Shaw, To diko sou asteri Marianna Eustratiou, White and black blues Joëlle Ursull, amar pelos dois Salvador Sobral, Asteromata Klavdia, C'est le dernier qui a parlé qui a raison Amina.

We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.

Each day in May will have a letter assigned. So, in alphabetical order, we started with a band or singer with A and now it’s letter EUROVISION.

This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.

I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.

It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.

One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My Favourite Game Erase and Rewind My Favourite Game In the round A Lovefool Hold me For what it’s worth And then you kissed me After all Losers. Been it. Your new cuckoo Communication For what it's worth This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.

Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.

Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.

Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.

