Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Schenck's avatar
Gordon Schenck
5h

Road songs

Northbound 35

Running on Empty

Route 66

Rockin' Down the Highway

Hit the Road Jack

The Road Goes on Forever

Eighteen Wheels

The Road and the Sky

Life is a Highway

South of I-10

Born to Be Wild

On The Road Again

Going Up The Country

Love is a Long Road

Ramble On

Further on Up The Road

Thunder Road

I Can't Drive 55

Going Mobile

No Particular Place to Go

Northbound 35 - Jeffrey Foucault

Running on Empty - Jackson Browne

Route 66 - Bobby Troupe

Rockin' Down the Highway - The Doobie Brothers

Hit the Road Jack - Ray Charles

The Road Goes on Forever - Joe Ely

Eighteen Wheels - Norman Buffalo

The Road and the Sky - Jackson Browne

Life is a Highway - Tom Cochrane

South of I-10 - Sonny Landreth

Born to Be Wild - Steppeneolf

On The Road Again - Canned Heat

Going Up The Country - Canned Heat

Love is a Long Road - TomPetty

Ramble On - Led Zeppelin

Further on Up The Road - Bobby Blue Bland

Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

I Can't Drive 55 - Sammy Hagar

Going Mobile - The Who

No Particular Place to Go - Chuck Berry

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture