May - title song poetry challenge roadtrip
24 May - road trip
May is dedicated to song title poetry. In between I post poems, podcast and articles. The theme today is road trip music, the letters to resume in the next few days. For today, let’s share in a poem the songs you’d like to hear on the car stereo when you’re driving. You are free to use one artist or a mix of artists. As always, share who the artists are at the end of your piece. Make sure you include pieces that you’ve come across from other song title poetry writers if they speak to you too.
I want to take this opportunity to thank you for treating this space with grace, love and music. This space is free and gives you the opportunity to share your song title poems. The daily challenge runs for the month of May and then we do this monthly the rest of the year. There are more free events. Thank you for those of you who have upgraded to a paid subscription. For £50/year you get this publication going so you can keep on enjoying free events like this one. This also gives you access to the archive of almost 600 poems, reviews, short stories, writing prompts and support, culture, news and writing advice plus the podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds. A heartfelt thank you to those who have upgraded and keep the free events going for everyone.
Joyride
Don't know what it is
Summon the fire
Freedom 90!
The way, Freeway of love
Seya (=joy)
Euphoria
Peg
Madame Tout Le Monde
Synaulia (Concert)
Birdhouse in your soul
Africa
Everybody wants to rule the world
Interstate love song
I sat by the ocean
My favourite game
Truckin'
Road rage
Rock el casbah
Motorcycle Emptiness
Waterfall
18 wheels and a dozen of roses
New England
Get here
Iris
Ojos Chinos, (Ooh la la) let's go dancing
Feel it still
Tekere
Alive and kicking
Back on the chain gang
Reptilia
Pink Cadilac
I ain't worried
Yalla Chant
Panic
Shut up and Drive!
Songs in order of appearance by Roxette, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Comet is Coming, George Michael, Fastball, Aretha Franklin, Oumou Sangare, Loreen, Steely Dan, Patricia Kaas, Haris Alexiou, There Might Be Giants, King Ayisoba, Tears for Fears, Stone Temple Pilots, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cardigans, The Grateful Dead, Catatonia, Rachid Taha, Manic Street Preachers, The Stone Roses, Kathy Mattea, Kirsty MacColl, Oleta Adams, Goo Goo Dolls, El Gran Combo, Kool & The Gang, Portugal the man, Salif Keita, Simple Minds, The Pretenders, The Strokes, Natalie Cole, One Republic, Natasha Atlas, The Smiths, Rihanna
We write poems with the help of our favourite artists using their song titles only. My understanding is we can use song titles, don’t change them in anyway and don’t talk badly about the band/song if you wish to stay out of trouble.
This song title poetry festival started at the back of NaPoWriMo (national poetry writing month) last year. There was a prompt with the word Cardigan. It appeared in a song by a famous singer songwriter. I took the word and instead remembered The Cardigans, fronted by the lovely Nina Persson.
I took a bunch of their song titles and wrote a poem starting with the song that came to my mind first. You can read that song title poem and some of the comments here on my publication.
It isn’t a copyright issue as the lines are all quotes from song titles and you cannot copyright those. However, some titles may be extremely unique and other countries may have trademark laws that restrict use. We are celebrating music and our love for the artists and these songs. Don’t use the titles without letting us know who the artists are and one way to do this is by adding a short sentence at the bottom of your song title poem.
One artist by letter. So if it’s A, only use Abba, or Aerosmith or Anastasia, don’t mix artists. (For mixing artists and all that join us on First Friday of the month June to April). You can post more than one poem if you feel you want to do two poems about two different artists. Stay for the whole of May or pop in as and when you can.
My Favourite Game
Erase and Rewind
My Favourite Game
In the round
A Lovefool
Hold me
For what it’s worth
And then you kissed me
After all
Losers. Been it.
Your new cuckoo
Communication
For what it's worth
This “poem” consists of titles from The Cardigans.
Your reward is the community in here and making new friends and getting readers to your own stack eventually. I hear some friendships have grown out of the May festival of last year.
Rules: Be kind! Read others’ song title poems and comment. You can use the same title over again and you can write stanzas, sonnets you name it. Title can be the artist name or a song title. The archive is open for all previous song title posts from May onwards.
Please note that some of the emails will come to your inbox and others will be posted to web only as it can add a sense of overwhelm to get 31 song title poems in your inbox.
You’re invited to join and if you can become a paid subscriber to support this publication.
Road songs
Northbound 35
Running on Empty
Route 66
Rockin' Down the Highway
Hit the Road Jack
The Road Goes on Forever
Eighteen Wheels
The Road and the Sky
Life is a Highway
South of I-10
Born to Be Wild
On The Road Again
Going Up The Country
Love is a Long Road
Ramble On
Further on Up The Road
Thunder Road
I Can't Drive 55
Going Mobile
No Particular Place to Go
Northbound 35 - Jeffrey Foucault
Running on Empty - Jackson Browne
Route 66 - Bobby Troupe
Rockin' Down the Highway - The Doobie Brothers
Hit the Road Jack - Ray Charles
The Road Goes on Forever - Joe Ely
Eighteen Wheels - Norman Buffalo
The Road and the Sky - Jackson Browne
Life is a Highway - Tom Cochrane
South of I-10 - Sonny Landreth
Born to Be Wild - Steppeneolf
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Going Up The Country - Canned Heat
Love is a Long Road - TomPetty
Ramble On - Led Zeppelin
Further on Up The Road - Bobby Blue Bland
Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen
I Can't Drive 55 - Sammy Hagar
Going Mobile - The Who
No Particular Place to Go - Chuck Berry