Then one day the o’s looked like zeros New diagrams erased letters One by one Ideas floated away on disintegrating rafts The second they’d leave the shore Radar systems confirmed Mayday, Mayday Suffered suffocation at birth A word is in the vowel What else can be taken away? You’ve been passive and permissive Now you’re told; you’re aggressive Your problems, where were you when they started? No one’s accountable. There’s no coincidence. You let them get away with your oxygen Now a beautiful lady sleeps on the shore as she’s depleted you of yours. No one ordained your thoughts They’re not mine to begin with Now you pay gold to think.