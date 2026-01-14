Then one day the o’s looked like zeros
New diagrams erased letters
One by one
Ideas floated away on disintegrating rafts
The second they’d leave the shore
Radar systems confirmed
Mayday, Mayday
Suffered suffocation at birth
A word is in the vowel
What else can be taken away?
You’ve been passive and permissive
Now you’re told; you’re aggressive
Your problems, where were you when they started?
No one’s accountable. There’s no coincidence.
You let them get away with your oxygen
Now a beautiful lady sleeps on the shore
as she’s depleted you of yours.
No one ordained your thoughts
They’re not mine to begin with
Now you pay gold to think.