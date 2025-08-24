Memories love picking my brain Gone are all the ones reminding me of pain Let me stay, they say Lost my map and will to go on Without you I can only move on, further along Time leans forward and I wasn’t ever young Why did I even think of being tied down Was a good thing The streets I walk on aren’t the same when I sleep.
'Let me stay, they say' those memories we would rather lose than keep - and yet they stay. Perhaps we were always old yet never allowed to be young. Memories (to me) are like stones on the roads of our life - the sharp ones teach us to value the smooth...