Michelle and I met by coincidence at a writer’s conference. Her story and presence touched me so much that I had to get her on Writer Pilgrim Sounds to let her talk about her experience, knowledge and share how she and her family navigate this life as her partner Andy lives with Parkinson’s disease and Michelle is his caregiver.

Naturally, we talk about writing Your Wildest Dreams. A Parkinson’s Love Story, which nearly didn’t get written. Michelle is a person who seeks out information, solutions and pathways that may be out of the ordinary. This has probably been one reason why she is supportive and empowering in extremely difficult health challenges. Her focus and choices has turned moments of grief and adversity away from trauma so that she can make the most of the time she and Andy have. This is a book and episode is especially for caregivers of any disease or illness and it’s a life affirming story recognising the challenges and taking honing the good. It’s also for people battling with health and looking for new ways to find what is going on with their body. It’s not a remedy and not replacing your doctor, but how we see and address situations mentally can have a huge impact in our life and health.