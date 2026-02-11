Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I didn’t decide No butterfly whispered words of love The wolf moon howled And a tightness around my heart silently screamed: write, write Tell them about a woman killed manoeuvring her car. Every life is rare Heroes aren’t made in a day And what if I didn’t know her? I’ve never met Aristotle or Cavafy I haven’t met God Even though he whispered my name once A gift if you think Here we go again. A poet writes about them. You’ve got so much to learn. I remember days where I wanted to sleep and forget But I’m privileged Why it’s a taboo I don’t want to know Poem after poem started flowing Like the Minnesota River Washing until it's sore The scar left in the wounds That didn’t let you say goodbye