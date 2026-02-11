I didn’t decide
No butterfly whispered words of love
The wolf moon howled
And a tightness around my heart silently screamed: write, write
Tell them about a woman
killed manoeuvring her car.
Every life is rare
Heroes aren’t made in a day
And what if I didn’t know her?
I’ve never met Aristotle or Cavafy
I haven’t met God
Even though he whispered my name once
A gift if you think
Here we go again. A poet writes about them.
You’ve got so much to learn.
I remember days where I wanted to sleep and forget
But I’m privileged
Why it’s a taboo
I don’t want to know
Poem after poem started flowing
Like the Minnesota River
Washing until it's sore
The scar left in the wounds
That didn’t let you say goodbye