Mumintrollet or the Moomin is this kind, wise fantasy character that most Swedish kids grow up reading stories about. I never read his chapter books as a child. I picked one up and started reading it to my baby. No one thought that was a good idea because a baby doesn’t understand. But who cares, reading to a baby is a good way to try your reading voice. I’m only joking. I thought it would be good to hear a soothing voice read stories with words that wouldn’t normally be part of the day to day vocabulary used around a baby.

Tove Jansson’s language is very poetic and her story telling is captivating because her stories of Moomin are for children but they are also generous to you as an adult.

This is my own photo like all the other photos in this piece. This is a piece by Yoshinobu who makes these figures out of wool felt and also animals which look authentic. Check out the website and the rabbits and cats and pandas look very real.

The exhibition at Waldermarsudde in Stockholm hosts Tove Jansson drawings and artwork for Moomin but also many other children’s authors and illustrators. You can clearly see in the exhibition how the younger generation of children books have taken inspiration from themes, colours even and techniques from the great artist and author that Tove Jansson was.

Tove Jansson didn’t do illustrations for many other authors but the first translated edition into Swedish of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland is by Tove Jansson in the late 50s. She also illustrated The Hobbit and The Hunting of the Snark. It was actually Astrid Lindgren who was editor at publishing house who contacted Tove Jansson by letter asking her to do the Hobbit illustrations. Tove did 60-80 versions of some of the Hobbit illustrations because she wanted them to be independent of Moomin. In a letter to Astrid Lindgren, Tove wrote ‘Damn, you get stuck in what you ‘know’ how to do’.

This illustration is by Ilon Wikland. Her illustrations and work are featured in the exhibition of children’s books and illustrations celebrating 80 years of Moomin. This illustration is made by felt tip, pencil and aquarelle and it is for Astrid Lindgren’s book Ronja Rövardotter published in 1981.

If you like Moomin for his calm nature, you have Too-Ticki who is also of the contemplative kind who likes spending time alone. It’s almost a meditative ritual the calm and quiet and not being afraid to spend time alone for these two. The symbolism in this illustration where Moomin brings the light in the dark winter night, where the moon is as big as a sun at sunset carries perhaps further meaning to the story itself.

Share

What many may not know is that Tove Jansson was quite political in her artwork. Even the Moomin books are allegory of the political climate and the world crises of her time. You wouldn’t know it really, reading it as a children’s story.

She didn’t want the pictures she made to tell the whole story. It was the audience of her illustrations that should put their interpretations and understanding of what they viewed.

For my paid subscribers, there’s a video of Waldermarsudde area that will transport you to winter and a grey day in Stockholm on Writer Pilgrim Sounds podcast.

Share

Leave a comment

If you plan a visit to Stockholm check out Prins Eugens Waldermarsudde. You can take the tram all the way to the final stop and then follow the crowd for a 5-7 minute walk to reach the gallery which used to be the home of Prince Eugen who was an artist and artist collector. The Moomin exhibition runs until 17/8/2025. You’d be a fool to miss it if you do illustrations. There’s a corner, a room in fact, where you can read and view the books presented in the exhibition. They also have an amazing gift shop.