The class of 97
twenty years back would have done things
with other instruments and other cues
melodies come and go
like whirling car fumes
and here we are
it's musical
it's chemical
they make music like we make conversation
and get no words wrong
friends like brothers
each a muse
to one another
until "fire" is replaced with broken glass.
"Love is all you need" is not enough.
For this poem, I've used the song titles Fire from Kasabian and Love is all you need from the Beatles. More on my podcast about this poem.