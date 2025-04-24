Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The class of 97 twenty years back would have done things with other instruments and other cues melodies come and go like whirling car fumes and here we are it's musical it's chemical they make music like we make conversation and get no words wrong friends like brothers each a muse to one another until "fire" is replaced with broken glass. "Love is all you need" is not enough. For this poem, I've used the song titles Fire from Kasabian and Love is all you need from the Beatles. More on my podcast about this poem.