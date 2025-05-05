Did ever think you’d fill the world with poems you didn’t know you had? April was a busy poetry writing month across the world. We went to digital galleries and looked at art, listened to a lot of music and worked hard to fit in the prompts that were optional.

I want to thank you for having contributed, read or commented and for taking up my invitation to spend time writing poetry and sharing it on Writer Pilgrim by So Elite. Hopefully, you learnt something new too. Perhaps a new viewpoint, patience and understanding. Maybe you met a new poet you didn’t know of before. Share in the comments how the experience was for you.

A heartfelt thank you for turning up here. Your poems are a way of expressing something with the freedom of the mind. Writing consistently for a several amount of days helps you get to new places. There are so many rules, but so many ways to go about them. Poetry can help you spread your wings.

for challenging us to be present, question even the sane versions of life and unfolding the layers of Hallelujah and Cohen’s works. Grateful to have had you participate with such intensity, care, love and creativity.

for your funky and literary sonnet covering historical and lyrical facets of poetry. Your poem is absolutely gorgeous and a wonderful highlight of this challenge.

for jumping in the fire with us and doing something you’d never done before and showing me trust with your poem. The first of yours that ever saw the day of light. And it was here with us!🙏🏻 Our joint readers learnt so much of the richness that poetry provides and how it’s informing characters and directions bigger pieces of writing take.

for being present and in the moment each and every day sharing both deeply personal and every day poems written to the prompts, which often felt like a miniature memoir chapter of your life. You let us in!

for the zest and keen love for poetry writing every day in this challenge and connecting to others with your words.

for your delicate and gentle poems that bring out and colour details and fabrics in a way that I’ve never ever experienced before. I feel your poems like a luxury cashmere embracing me. Absolutely gorgeous.

for your wonderful poems full of wit and wonder every time. They were posted on Optiskeptic’s Substack if you want to have a look and yes you should.

for joining in despite your exams. I loved your poem and I can hear the voice down hall even now. Very cinematic glimpse of a moment caught in your poem.

for your short and sweet and wonderful contribution. Something special about the PEM museum.

you have a way with playing with words and going deep with your writing. So rich and layered!

for joining us. I loved the collage poem and it’s vivid fragments joined together in one piece.

for your artful poetry with such depth, imagery and gorgeousness as to how you use these prompts! True performance pieces.

That's 13 of us writing together to these prompts for a whole month and sharing here! You have inspired and hopefully been inspired too.

In the rest of the world there were other communities and other writers also composing poems.

pleasantly surprised me with her found poem, based on Notes I and others wrote during the NaPoWriMo. Corie not only read them she curated and arranged them and found them a new home in Where Magic Might Still Live and here’s one of her many wonderful found poems:

Recently I wrote an essay on why I write poetry. On one of my Notes I said that if I was to write that piece I’d probably write it differently. Someone will read your Notes and poems and it will mean something to them. Even if it is one person who connected with you, a poem is a beacon of hope even when it’s themes are dark.

I don’t know where each poem I write will take me, but I know that through them I’ve met you and I wouldn’t have otherwise. I appreciate your comments and time.

What more you find in this publication if you're subscribed is the Prompt Station which features a prompt each week on a Tuesday and for the month of May we run the May festival called song title poetry.

Thank you for being here and sharing the wonderful world of poetry. Paid subscribers get full access to the archive with some 560+ posts, poems, SPAWN resources, 113 prompts and of course the highlight, the amazing podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds in which I talk about the background to some of the poetry you can read on here and the poem give aways I’ve hosted.

NaPoWriMo isn’t necessarily going to produce the best poem you’ve ever written every day. But it will keep your focus on writing a poem every day, to themes that may be new and in a form that you perhaps haven’t tried before. It certainly is a way to expand your skills as a poet and help you have a try knowing that others are doing the exact same thing.

